

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) reported profit before tax of 107 million pounds for the six months to 30 September 2019 compared to 157 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 13.3 pence compared to 19.3 pence.



For the first half period, investment return declined to 139 million pounds from 190 million pounds, prior year. The company generated a total return of 5.8 percent on opening NAV for the first half of the year. The NAV per share increased to 243.6 pence.



The Board announced the payment of an interim dividend of 4.6 pence per share, scheduled to be paid on 13 January 2020 to holders of ordinary shares on the register on 29 November 2019. The ex-dividend date will be 28 November 2019. The Board is designating 3.4 pence of the 4.6 pence interim dividend as an interest distribution.



The company said it is on track to deliver the full year dividend target for fiscal 2020, up 6.4 percent from last year.



