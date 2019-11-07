

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY.PK) reported Thursday that its third-quarter profit grew to 303 million euros from 178 million euros last year. Earnings per share, meanwhile, dropped to 3.2 euros from 3.7 euros a year ago.



Operating profit or EBIT grew to 429 million euros from 236 million euros last year. EBIT before special items increased by 153 million euros to 429 million euros. The EBIT margin was 11.8 percent, compared to 9.8 percent a year ago.



Vestas generated revenue of 3.65 billion euros for the third quarter, an increase of 30 percent from last year's 2.81 billion euros.



The intake of firm and unconditional wind turbine orders amounted to 4,738 MW in the third quarter of 2019.



Looking ahead, Vestas maintained its 2019 guidance on revenue of 11 billion euros to 12.25 billion euros, and EBIT margin before special items of 8 per share to 9 percent.



The company upgraded service revenue growth view.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX