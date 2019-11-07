

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - German optics firm Fielmann Group (FLMNF.PK) reported Thursday that its net income for the third quarter stood at 54.7 million euros, down slightly from 55.4 million euros. Quarterly pre-tax profit amounted to 78.5 million euros, down from last year's 80.0 million euros.



The group said its result was impacted by higher number of employees as well as non-recurring effects in the previous year.



For the third quarter, the Group's consolidated sales rose to 400.1 million euros from 366.4 million euros last year. External sales grew to 463.2 million euros from 430.6 million euros.



Fielmann also reported that its units sold in the third quarter increased to 2.06 million from 2.01 million in the previous year.



