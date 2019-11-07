

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L, HKMPY) on Thursday reiterated its full year guidance for the Group in 2019.



'We continue to execute against our strategic priorities and all three of our businesses continue to deliver good organic growth and profitability in line with our expectations. We are benefitting from our broad and differentiated product portfolios, strong commercial capabilities and tight cost control,' said Siggi Olafsson, Hikma's CEO.



For fiscal 2019, Hikma Pharmaceuticals continues to expect global Injectables revenue in a range of $870 million to $900 million, and core operating margin in the range of 36 percent to 38 percent.



The company now expect Generics revenue for the full year to be closer to the top end of its guidance range of $690 million to $720 million, and continues to expect core operating margin in a range of 16 percent to 18 percent.



Hikma Pharmaceuticals continue to expect Branded revenue growth in constant currency to be in the mid-single digits for the full year in 2019.



