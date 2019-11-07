Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 07.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14RX5 ISIN: IE00BWT6H894 Ticker-Symbol: PPB 
Frankfurt
07.11.19
08:05 Uhr
92,62 Euro
+0,22
+0,24 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
FTSE-100
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
93,12
94,64
10:02
93,20
94,70
10:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC92,62+0,24 %