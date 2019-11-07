

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L), a sports betting and gaming operator, reported Thursday that its third-quarter total revenue increased 10 percent to 533 million pounds from last year's 483 million pounds, with good growth across both sports and gaming segments.



Sports revenue increased 11 percent to 417 million pounds and Gaming revenue grew 8 percent to 116 million pounds.



The company noted that Australia continues to perform very well with Sportsbet net revenue growth of 19 percent. US revenues climbed 67 percent, driven in particular by sportsbook and casino.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2019, the company continues to expect Group EBITDA, excluding US, at 420 million pounds to 440 million pounds.



The company raised US guidance due to better-than-expected revenue growth, driven by both sports betting and online casino. The US EBITDA loss is now expected to be about 40 million pounds to 45 million pounds versus previous expectation of 55 million pounds.



