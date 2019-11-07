Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 07.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B7CY ISIN: GB00B01FLG62 Ticker-Symbol: GHN 
Frankfurt
07.11.19
08:05 Uhr
2,341 Euro
-0,042
-1,76 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
G4S PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
G4S PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,387
2,446
10:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
G4S
G4S PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
G4S PLC2,341-1,76 %