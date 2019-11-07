

CRAWLEY (dpa-AFX) - G4S plc (GFSZY.PK, GFS.L) reported Thursday that its third-quarter revenue grew 4.9 percent on a reported basis and 4.3 percent organically.



The company recorded good overall growth of 4.3 percent in Secure Solutions, with organic growth in security revenues of 4.9 percent, partially offset by 3.2 percent lower revenues in ancillary care and justice services.



Looking ahead, the company said it expects organic growth momentum to continue into the fourth quarter of 2019.



'To sustain strong revenue growth, we will continue to invest in additional sales and business development resources and mobilisation capacity. These investments, together with our productivity programmes, sales pipeline and our technology strategy provide good foundations for further progress in 2020,' the company said.



