

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L), a provider of insurance and reinsurance products, Thursday, in its nine-month trading update, said its gross premiums written rose by 13.8 percent to $578.0 million, reflecting growth in four out of five principal segments.



In addition, the Group also revealed that its net loss estimates from hurricane Dorian and typhoon Faxai are within its expectations.



The Group's total ultimate loss estimate is $33.2 million, net of reinsurance and excluding the impact of inwards and outwards reinstatement premiums. No other significant net losses were reported for the first nine months of the year, the company said.



In addition, the Group said it is in the preliminary stages of assessing the impact of typhoon Hagibis, to be reflected in its full year results for 2019.



