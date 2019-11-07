

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose Thursday on hopes for a U.S.-China trade deal after the Chinese commerce ministry said the two sides have agreed to cancel in phases the tariffs imposed during their months-long trade war to reach a 'phase one' trade deal.



In economic releases, U.K. house prices dropped at a slower pace in October, data from the Lloyds Bank subsidiary Halifax and IHS Markit showed.



House prices fell 0.1 percent in October from the previous month, when prices were down 0.4 percent.



Investors awaited the Bank of England's latest policy decision, economic forecasts and quarterly inflation report for further direction.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 31 points, or 0.41 percent, at 7,427 after edging up 0.1 percent the previous day.



J Sainsbury rose over 1 percent. After reporting a slump in pre-tax profits, the supermarket chain said it had achieved 'positive momentum in grocery market share' in highly competitive times.



Homebuilder Persimmon rallied 2.6 percent. The company said that trading over the summer weeks was in line with its expectations, with the Group seeing the usual pick-up in customer activity while moving into the autumn season.



3i Infrastructure gained 1 percent despite reporting a fall in first-half pretax profit.



BAE Systems rose 1 percent after keeping its 2019 guidance unchanged



Rolls Royce Holdings declined 1.7 percent. The luxury automobile maker said that despite improved trading since the first half of the year, it now expects full year operating profit and free cash flow outcome towards the lower end of its guidance ranges.



