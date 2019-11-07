

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech retail sales growth improved in September, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



Retail sales rose a calendar adjusted 5.1 percent year-on-year in September, after a 4.6 percent gain each in August and July.



Sales of non-food goods grew 8.7 percent annually in September and those of food, beverages and tobacco, and sales of automotive fuels in specialized stores rose by 2.1 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales advanced 7.3 percent from the same period last year.



Month-on-month, retail sales increased a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent in September.



