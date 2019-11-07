Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 07.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Kickdown-Beschleunigung mit dem Cannabis-Ferrari-Produkt zum Polo-Preis!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 865114 ISIN: CA1363851017 Ticker-Symbol: CRC 
Tradegate
04.11.19
21:04 Uhr
24,000 Euro
+0,600
+2,56 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,400
23,600
12:30
23,400
23,600
09:03
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED24,000+2,56 %