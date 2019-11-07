

MERIDIAN (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, Dish Network Corp. (DISH) said it has named wireless industry innovators Marc Rouanne and Stephen Bye to its executive wireless leadership team.



Rouanne will serve as Chief Network Officer and Bye will serve as Chief Commercial Officer. Both will join Dish as executive vice presidents and report to Dish co-founder and Chairman Charlie Ergen.



As Chief Network Officer, Rouanne will oversee the strategy and architecture of the network, its core, and its cloud and edge strategies.



Rouanne has more than 20 years of international management experience in the telecommunications industry. He has held executive positions, including President of Mobile Networks and Chief Innovation and Operating Officer of Nokia and chairman of the board of Alcatel-Lucent.



Bye, most recently CEO of Connectivity Wireless, is a 28-year veteran of telecommunications and wireless who served as President of C-Spire and CTO of Sprint. He will lead the Dish wireless enterprise development team.



Dish expects Rouanne and Bye to join the company in December.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX