

YORK (PENNSYLVANIA) (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (XRAY) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2019, while maintaining annual revenue outlook.



For fiscal 2019, the company raised its adjusted earnings guidance to a range of $2.42 to $2.48 per share from the prior forecast range of $2.35 to $2.45 per share. However, the company continues to project revenues between $3.95 billion and $4.05 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.39 per share on revenues of $4.0 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company also announced that Janet Vergis was appointed to its Board of Directors, increasing the size of its Board from ten to eleven members.



