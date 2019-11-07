

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer price inflation eased in October after rising in the previous month, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Thursday.



Consumer prices rose 0.7 percent year-on-year in October, after a 0.9 percent rise in September. A similar rate of inflation was seen in August.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.3 percent in October, following a 0.2 percent decrease in the previous month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer price, or HICP held steady at 0.6 percent in October.



On a monthly basis, the HICP fell 0.2 percent, following a 0.3 percent decline in the prior month.



