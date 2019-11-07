

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (CTC.TO, CTC_A.TO) reported third-quarter normalized earnings per share of C$3.46, a decrease of 0.3 percent from prior year. Consolidated retail sales increased 1.0 percent, in the third quarter to C$3.90 billion. Excluding Petroleum, consolidated retail sales were up 2.7% over the same period last year. Consolidated revenue increased 0.1 percent to C$3.64 billion. Excluding Petroleum, consolidated revenue increased 1.7%.



The company announced an increase in its annual dividend from C$4.15 to C$4.55 per share and declared dividends payable to holders of Class A Non-Voting Shares and Common Shares at a rate of C$1.1375 per share, an increase of C$0.10 or 9.6% per share payable on March 1, 2020 to shareholders of record as of January 31, 2020.



