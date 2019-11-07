

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Grocery chain Kroger Co. unveiled its new logo, tagline as well as its brand transformation campaign with a focus to give fresh, affordable and delicious food to all.



As part of the brand transformation campaign, Kroger is offering customers free grocery Pickup, compared to $4.95 fee generally, through January 1, 2020.



The company said the changes celebrates its love of all customers and associates, food-first culture and long history as America's favorite grocer.



According to the company, the contemporary evolution of the redesigned Kroger logo reflects its strong, food-rich heritage.



'Fresh for Everyone' is its tagline, which gives an instant understanding of the uniquely egalitarian American brand. Mike Donnelly, Kroger's executive vice president and chief operating officer, noted that the new brand message is 'inclusive, clear and memorable.'



The company retained blue as its primary brand color, which signals Kroger heritage, safety and trust to customers. Blue will continue to be Kroger's signature color.



Kroger said it is launching a mass media campaign to amplify its new brand transformation. The advertising channels include retail, television and radio broadcast, digital, print, social, podcast, cinema, outdoor, and TV and music streaming services.



DDB New York, which was selected by Kroger recently as its first creative agency of record, is behind the changes.



Lisa Topol, Co-Chief Creative Officer of DDB New York, said, 'Advertising in the grocery space was universally a sea of sameness: generic aisles of groceries and close-ups of people cutting carrots. Yet, Kroger is anything but generic. So, we wanted to take their inclusive and uplifting promise to their customers and find an effective and creative way to share it with the world.'



