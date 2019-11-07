

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) announced a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $241 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $153 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, CenterPoint Energy Inc reported adjusted earnings of $265 million or $0.53 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.0% to $2.74 billion from $2.21 billion last year.



CenterPoint Energy Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $265 Mln. vs. $170 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.53 vs. $0.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q3): $2.74 Bln vs. $2.21 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.60 - $1.70



