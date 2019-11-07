

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $132.62 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $233.29 million, or $1.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, AmerisourceBergen Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $338.18 million or $1.61 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $45.64 billion from $43.30 billion last year.



AmerisourceBergen Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $338.18 Mln. vs. $315.14 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.61 vs. $1.45 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.58 -Revenue (Q4): $45.64 Bln vs. $43.30 Bln last year.



