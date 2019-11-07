

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) issued its financial outlook for fiscal 2020.



The company forecasts fiscal 2020 revenue growth in the mid- to high-single digit percent range, and adjusted earnings per share in a range of $7.30 to $7.60.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.58 per share for the year on revenues of $188 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX