

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) reported third-quarter adjusted net income per share of $0.08 compared to $0.13, a year ago. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.07, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Third-quarter total revenues and other income declined to $315.45 million from $394.97 million, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $307.37 million, for the quarter.



Oil and natural gas production averaged 56,441 BOE/d during third quarter 2019, a decrease of 3 percent compared to continuing production in the prior-year third quarter.



