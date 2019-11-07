Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 07.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Kickdown-Beschleunigung mit dem Cannabis-Ferrari-Produkt zum Polo-Preis!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 903307 ISIN: US2479162081 Ticker-Symbol: HGJ 
Tradegate
04.11.19
21:32 Uhr
0,966 Euro
+0,012
+1,30 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DENBURY RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DENBURY RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,935
0,967
13:10
0,938
0,966
13:10
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DENBURY RESOURCES
DENBURY RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DENBURY RESOURCES INC0,966+1,30 %