

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of England's interest rate announcement is due at 7:00 am ET Thursday. The BoE is widely expected to hold its benchmark bank rate at 0.75 percent and the asset purchase plan at GBP 435 billion.



Ahead of the decision, the pound traded mixed against its key counterparts. While the pound retreated against the euro and the franc, it was steady against the greenback. Against the yen, it rose.



The pound was worth 1.2855 against the greenback, 140.25 against the yen, 1.2748 against the franc and 0.8620 against the euro at 6:55 am ET.



