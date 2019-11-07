

MILWAUKEE (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Controls Inc (JCI) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $612 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $592 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Johnson Controls Inc reported adjusted earnings of $615 million or $0.78 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $6.27 billion from $6.18 billion last year.



Johnson Controls Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $615 Mln. vs. $534 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.78 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $6.27 Bln vs. $6.18 Bln last year.



