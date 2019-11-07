Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 07.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Kickdown-Beschleunigung mit dem Cannabis-Ferrari-Produkt zum Polo-Preis!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 880206 ISIN: US14149Y1082 Ticker-Symbol: CLH 
Tradegate
06.11.19
20:19 Uhr
46,715 Euro
+0,205
+0,44 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CARDINAL HEALTH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARDINAL HEALTH INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,045
48,895
13:56
48,180
48,910
13:55
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CARDINAL HEALTH
CARDINAL HEALTH INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CARDINAL HEALTH INC46,715+0,44 %