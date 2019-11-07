

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Discovery Communications, Inc. (DISCA) reported earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $262 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $117 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $2.68 billion from $2.59 billion last year.



Discovery Communications, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $0.87 vs. $0.79 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.68 Bln vs. $2.59 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX