

MILWAUKEE (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 on Thursday, Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) initiated earnings guidance for the full-year 2020, in line with analysts' estimates.



For fiscal 2020, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.50 to $2.60 per share, representing a year-over-year increase of 28 to 33 percent, on organic revenue growth in the low to mid-single digits.



On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.58 per share on revenue growth of 3.6 percent to $24.98 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



'Looking ahead to fiscal 2020, we are well positioned to build upon the performance in 2019 by leveraging our strong backlog position, remaining focused on operational execution and continuing to redeploy capital to our shareholders,' said George Oliver, chairman & CEO.



