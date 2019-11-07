

MILWAUKEE (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) has named Brian Stief, vice chairman and chief financial officer, effective immediately. As vice chairman, Stief will serve as an adviser to George Oliver, chairman and CEO, and continue his duties as chief financial officer. Stief plans to retire effective Dec. 31, 2020. The Board will begin a process to appoint a successor to Stief, including an external search.



Stief joined Johnson Controls in July 2010, and was appointed executive vice president and chief financial officer in 2014.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX