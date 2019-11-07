Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 07.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Kickdown-Beschleunigung mit dem Cannabis-Ferrari-Produkt zum Polo-Preis!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 883035 ISIN: US8816242098 Ticker-Symbol: TEV 
Tradegate
07.11.19
15:43 Uhr
8,010 Euro
+0,700
+9,58 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,880
7,900
15:45
7,880
7,900
15:45
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TEVA
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD8,010+9,58 %