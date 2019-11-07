

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NRG Energy Inc (NRG) released a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $374 million, or $1.46 per share. This compares with $287 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $3.00 billion from $2.96 billion last year.



NRG Energy Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $374 Mln. vs. $287 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.46 vs. $0.88 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.00 Bln vs. $2.96 Bln last year.



