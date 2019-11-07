

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, Element Solutions Inc. (ESI) said it is increasing its outlook for fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings to a range of $0.84 to $0.87 per share.



The company also reaffirmed its outlook for fiscal 2019 adjusted EBITDA growth of 2 percent to 5 percent on a constant currency basis, and said it expects net sales for the year to decline approximately 4 percent year-over-year on an organic basis.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.84 per share for the year on revenues of $1.87 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



