Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 07.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Kickdown-Beschleunigung mit dem Cannabis-Ferrari-Produkt zum Polo-Preis!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 883035 ISIN: US8816242098 Ticker-Symbol: TEV 
Tradegate
07.11.19
15:41 Uhr
8,050 Euro
+0,740
+10,12 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,040
8,070
15:42
8,040
8,080
15:42
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TEVA
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD8,050+10,12 %