

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Israeli generic medicines producer Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) announced Thursday the appointment of Eli Kalif as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective December 22, 2019. Kalif will be based out of Teva's global headquarters in Israel.



Kalif joins Teva with broad experience in corporate and operational finance, most recently as Senior Vice President, Finance, leading the finance organization that supports the Global Operations, Components & services business at Flex Ltd. (FLEX).



'Eli brings to Teva more than 20 years of leadership roles with a proven track record in complex financial organizations, where he was responsible for leading global teams supporting multi-billion-dollar operations within a dynamic market environment,' said Kre Schultz, Teva's President and CEO.



Schultz will perform the functions of CFO from the date of Michael McClellan's departure on November 8, 2019 until Kalif begins employment with the Company on December 22, 2019.



In early August, the company announced that McClellan has decided to step down from his role as CFO due to personal reasons requiring him to be located near his family.



