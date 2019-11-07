

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) and SIRVA Worldwide, Inc., a subsidiary of SIRVA, Inc., have reached an agreement under which SIRVA will acquire Realogy's global Cartus Relocation business. The deal is valued at $400 million. Realogy will receive $375 million in cash at closing, and a $25 million deferred payment. Realogy intends to use a substantial majority of the proceeds to pay down corporate debt and use the balance to reinvest in the business.



Tom Oberdorf, SIRVA's CEO, said: 'SIRVA's clients will benefit from access to Cartus's well-established Broker Network, while SIRVA's integrated household goods capacity will benefit Cartus customers.'



