Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 07.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Kickdown-Beschleunigung mit dem Cannabis-Ferrari-Produkt zum Polo-Preis!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J54Y ISIN: US75605Y1064 Ticker-Symbol: 04M 
Tradegate
07.11.19
10:11 Uhr
8,700 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,700
7,750
15:40
7,700
7,750
15:40
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
REALOGY
REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP8,7000,00 %