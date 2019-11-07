

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $182.1 million, or $2.34 per share. This compares with $170.3 million, or $2.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Ralph Lauren Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $198.4 million or $2.55 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.2% to $1.71 billion from $1.69 billion last year.



Ralph Lauren Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $198.4 Mln. vs. $186.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.55 vs. $2.26 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.71 Bln vs. $1.69 Bln last year.



