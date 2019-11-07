

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Skacel Collection, Inc. recalled about 270 units of FlipStix knitting needles for possible laceration hazard, a statement by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission showed. The company said the shaft of the knitting needle can split or burst to pose a laceration hazard.



The recall involves US 6 (4.0mm) addi FlipStix 6' and 8' long knitting needles, sold in blue, red and yellow combination packages. There are five needles per pack.



The knitting needles have aluminum shafts that are tapered at both ends. The long shaft holds the active stitches of the fabric, to prevent them from unravelling, whereas the tapered ends are used to form new stitches.



The company has received three reports of the needle shafts splitting. However, there were no injuries reported to date.



Skacel advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled knitting needles and contact the seller for a full refund in the form of a store voucher.



The knitting needles, made in Germany by Gustav Selter GmbH Co. & KG, were imported and distributed by Seattle, Washington-based Skacel Collection Inc. They were sold at independent yarn stores across the U.S. from November 2018 through August 2019 for about $20.



Skacel Collection has been supporting Local Yarn Shops as a wholesaler of high-end yarns and needles since 1987. It is the sole North American distributor for the addi Turbo line of hand-knitting needles and accessories, the Zitron, HiKoo, artfelt, and Schoppel yarn lines, and is also home to Skacel Buttons.



