

SANTA MONICA (dpa-AFX) - Activision Blizzard (ATVI) announced a profit for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $204 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $260 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.2% to $1.28 billion from $1.51 billion last year.



Activision Blizzard earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $0.38 vs. $0.42 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.28 Bln vs. $1.51 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX