Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 07.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Platzt jetzt die Bombe? Wird aus diesem Pennystock der marktbeherrschende Top-Dog?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M0ZR ISIN: US88076W1036 Ticker-Symbol: 3T4 
Tradegate
04.11.19
17:02 Uhr
27,600 Euro
+0,400
+1,47 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
TERADATA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TERADATA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,200
23,400
23:01
28,200
28,400
21:58
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TERADATA
TERADATA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TERADATA CORPORATION27,600+1,47 %