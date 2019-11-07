

NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) revealed earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.95 billion, or $45.54 per share. This compares with $1.77 billion, or $37.02 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Booking Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.94 billion or $45.36 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $44.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $5.04 billion from $4.85 billion last year.



Booking Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



