

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Friday release October data for new yuan loans, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Forecasts suggest that new loans were worth 800 billion last month, down from 1,690 billion in September.



Japan will see preliminary September figures for its leading and coincident indexes. The leading index is tipped to see a score of 92.2, up from 91.9 in August. The coincident is pegged at 101.0, up from 99.0 a month earlier.



Japan also will see September figures for household spending and labor cash earnings. Spending is predicted to surge 7.1 percent on year after rising 1.0 percent in August. Labor cash earnings are seen higher by an annual 0.1 percent after sinking 0.2 percent in the previous month.



Australia will provide September figures for home loans, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.0 percent following the 0.7 percent gain in August.



Indonesia will release Q3 numbers for current account; in the three months prior, the current account reflected a deficit of $8.44 billion and the financial account had a surplus of $7.05 billion.



