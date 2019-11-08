Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 08.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Platzt jetzt die Bombe? Wird aus diesem Pennystock der marktbeherrschende Top-Dog?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 865056 ISIN: US74158E1047 Ticker-Symbol: PEJ 
Berlin
07.11.19
08:08 Uhr
140,52 Euro
-1,74
-1,22 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PRIMEENERGY RESOURCES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRIMEENERGY RESOURCES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PRIMEENERGY RESOURCES
PRIMEENERGY RESOURCES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PRIMEENERGY RESOURCES CORPORATION140,52-1,22 %