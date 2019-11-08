

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lordstown Motors Corp. (LMC), the electric-truck startup, has acquired General Motors's manufacturing complex in Lordstown, Ohio. The manufacturing complex was closed by GM.



Lordstown Motors noted that the acquisition paves the way for the company to begin production of electric pickup trucks by the end of 2020.



The 6.2 million square-foot Lordstown factory is a fully-equipped automotive plant that has produced over 16 million vehicles to date, Lordstown Motors said.



Lordstown Motors said it will be licensing components of Workhorse Group's (WKHS) electric drive technology in building the Endurance electric pickup truck. The agreement with Workhorse also provides the opportunity to transfer 6,000 existing pre-orders received by Workhorse for its W-15 prototype to LMC.



