

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Crédit Agricole S.A. (CRARF.PK, CDA.L, ACA.PA) reported that its third-quarter net income Group Share rose 8.9 percent year-on-year to 1.20 billion euros. Earnings per share was 0.33 euros compared to 0.35 euros. Underlying net income improved 8.2 percent to 1.23 billion euros. Underlying earnings per share was 0.34 euros, down 6.3 percent, from prior year. Third-quarter underlying revenues were 5.07 billion euros, an increase of 4.9 percent from a year ago.



Crédit Agricole Group reported third-quarter net income Group share of 1.85 billion euros, an increase of 4.5 percent from last year. Underlying net income was 1.92 billion euros, up 6.0 percent. Underlying revenues were 8.33 billion euros, up 2.9 percent from a year ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX