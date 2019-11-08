Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 08.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Platzt jetzt die Bombe? Wird aus diesem Pennystock der marktbeherrschende Top-Dog?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 982285 ISIN: FR0000045072 Ticker-Symbol: XCA 
Tradegate
08.11.19
08:02 Uhr
12,530 Euro
+0,130
+1,05 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
1-Jahres-Chart
CREDIT AGRICOLE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CREDIT AGRICOLE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,540
13,000
08:02
12,540
12,760
08:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CREDIT AGRICOLE
CREDIT AGRICOLE SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CREDIT AGRICOLE SA12,530+1,05 %