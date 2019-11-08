

BAD NEUSTADT AN DER SAALE (dpa-AFX) - RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG (RKKPF.PK) reported that its net consolidated profit was 37.8 million euros in the first nine months of 2019 compared to 47.6 million euros last year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined by 4.9 percent to 97.5 million euros from 102.5 million euros. The company noted that the third quarter of last year was influenced by a positive one-off effect on EBITDA in the amount of 20 million euros. Revenues rose by 4.6 percent to 970.8 million euros.



For 2019, RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG expects revenues in the amount of 1.30 billion euros, +/- 5 percent. The company also projects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the range of 117.5 million euros to 127.5 million euros.



