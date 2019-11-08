

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Isuzu Motors Ltd (ISUZY.PK) reported that its first-half net income to owners of parent declined 29.4 percent to 39.8 billion yen from prior year. Earnings per share was 54.01 yen compared to 72.99 yen.



For the first-half, net sales declined 1.4 percent to 1.02 trillion yen from prior year.



For the fiscal year, Isuzu Motors Ltd projects: net income to owners of parent of 90 billion yen, earnings per share of 122.03 yen and net sales of 2.16 trillion yen.



