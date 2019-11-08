

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, Destatis is set to issue Germany's foreign trade figures. Exports are expected to grow 0.3 percent on month and imports to remain flat in September.



Ahead of the data, the euro was trading mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro held steady against the greenback, the yen and the franc, it rose against the pound.



The euro was worth 120.77 against the yen, 1.0992 against the franc, 0.8628 against the pound and 1.1052 against the greenback at 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX