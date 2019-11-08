

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG.L, BAIRY.PK, BAY.L) said the company's medium-term planning goals for the three years 2020-2022 include: average earnings per share growth of 10%+ per annum (compared to 12%+ per annum previously); and ASK growth of 3.4% per annum compared to approximately 6% per annum for 2019-2023 previously. ASK growth in 2020 is currently planned to be 3.2%.



IAG said it will no longer disclose monthly traffic data from January 2020. The company will report traffic data on a quarterly basis.



