

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Beazley Group plc (BEZ.L) reported that the Group's Gross premiums written for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 increased by 12 percent year on year to $2.19 billion. Growth has been achieved in most of the Group's divisions. Thew Group said its property division saw a slight decrease in premium as a result of the decision to cease writing construction and engineering business in 2019.



For the year to date period, net investment income was $215 million or 4.0%. Premium rates on renewal business increased by 6%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX