

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Scottish Mortgage Inv Tst plc (SMT.L) reported net return on ordinary activities before tax of 269.17 million pounds for the six months to 30 September 2019 compared to 1.20 billion pounds, prior year. Net return per ordinary share was 18.11 pence compared to 84.38 pence.



On a revenue basis, first-half net return on ordinary activities before tax was 16.93 million pounds compared to 20.40 million pounds, prior year. Net return per ordinary share was 1.10 pence compared to 1.35 pence, previous year.



The Board recommended an unchanged interim dividend of 1.39 pence.



