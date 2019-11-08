Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 08.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A115BA ISIN: GB00BLDYK618 Ticker-Symbol: 1IZ1 
Frankfurt
08.11.19
08:02 Uhr
5,950 Euro
-0,020
-0,34 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SCOTTISH MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCOTTISH MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,000
6,145
09:17
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SCOTTISH MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST
SCOTTISH MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SCOTTISH MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC5,950-0,34 %