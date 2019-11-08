

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Royal Mail plc (RMG.L), a provider of postal and delivery services in the UK, said Friday that it will make an application to the High Court for an interim order to block a potential strike by the Communication Workers Union.



The company said it believes there are potential irregularities in CWU ballot, which would render it unlawful.



'Royal Mail have made an application to take us to the High Court. They claim there are irregularities with our ballot. We clearly refute this and will be represented. A hearing will possibly be on Tuesday,' Union tweeted.



The company said it is making this High Court application because the integrity and legal soundness of any electoral process is vital. This is particularly the case in relation to potential industrial action around the General Election on 12 December 2019.



The company is also making this application because of the damage industrial action would do to the Company and its customers in the run-up to Christmas.



The company expects its application to be heard in the High Court in the week commencing 11 November 2019.



