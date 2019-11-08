

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's industrial production fell for the first time in four months in September, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.



Industrial production dropped a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent month-on-month in September, after a 0.6 percent rise in August.



Manufacturing output decreased 0.9 percent.



Production increased the most in mining and quarrying by 8.5 percent monthly in September, while output in the all other industries declined. Food industry logged the biggest fall of 2.1 percent.



On an annual basis, industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 0.3 percent in September, slower than 4.7 percent increase in the preceding month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the new orders fell 0.7 percent annually in September, following a 16.7 percent slump in August.



For the January to September period, new orders grew by 0.4 percent from the same period previous year.



