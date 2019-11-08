Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 08.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 120470 ISIN: IT0003497168 Ticker-Symbol: TQI 
Xetra
08.11.19
10:25 Uhr
0,547 Euro
+0,028
+5,32 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
1-Jahres-Chart
TELECOM ITALIA SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELECOM ITALIA SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,543
0,543
10:43
0,542
0,543
10:43
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TELECOM ITALIA
TELECOM ITALIA SPA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TELECOM ITALIA SPA0,547+5,32 %