

ROME (dpa-AFX) - TIM Group reported that its net profit attributable to the owners of the parent for the the first nine months of 2019 was 852 million euros, compared to a loss of 868 million euros in the first nine months of 2018.



On a comparable basis, the Net result attributable to Owners of the Parent for the first nine months of 2019 was down on the same period of the previous year by 198 million euros, particularly not including the goodwill impairment changes carried out in 2018 and the other non-recurring items.



Reported EBITDA - CAPEX reached 3.7 billion euros, up 12.5% year-over-year, benefiting from ongoing improvement in expenditure terms and conditions and from the levels of coverage already reached both in fixed and in mobile.



Total revenues were 13.42 billion euros, down 4.6% from last year. Organic revenues was down 4.3%.



