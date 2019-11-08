

LUTON (dpa-AFX) - Low-cost airline easyJet Plc (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) announced Friday that it has successfully acquired Thomas Cook's slots at Gatwick Airport and Bristol Airport for 36 million pounds.



These included 12 summer slot pairs and 8 winter slot pairs at Gatwick Airport and 6 summer slot pairs and one winter slot pair at Bristol Airport.



The contractual terms have concluded and the slots have been awarded to easyJet. The airline said it will provide further details in its full year results announcement on November 19, 2019.



