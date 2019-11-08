

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's non-farm payroll employment grew at a faster rate in the third quarter, flash estimates from the statistical office INSEE showed on Friday.



Private payroll employment grew 0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter after a 0.2 percent increase in the second quarter.



The number of jobs increased by 54,300 following a gain of 45,400 in the previous quarter.



Year-on-year, payroll employment rose by 1.4 percent or by 263,200 jobs in the third quarter.



Excluding temporary employment, payroll grew by 0.3 percent or 57,900 jobs from the previous three months and by 1.5 percent or 273,200 jobs from the same period last year.



The latest growth in private payroll employment was driven by construction with a 0.7 percent increase in hiring. In industry, the number of jobs rose 0.2 percent. In market services, employment grew 0.3 percent, while the figure was stable in non-market services.



Temporary employment decreased for a second consecutive quarter, down by 0.5 percent or 3,600 jobs in the three months to September.



